SERVICES FOR FR. GRABNER AUG. 29 IN NEODESHA

FATHER ROTHER’S SISTER TO PARTICIPATE IN BEATIFICATION
Sister Marita Rother really didn’t get to know her brother, Servant of God Father Stanley Francis Rother, as a priest until she visited him in Guatemala in the 1970s.
She was at the Adorers of the Blood of Christ convent in Wichita when he left to study for the priesthood.
“He went to the seminary right after high school,” she said, adding that he didn’t tell his parents of his interest in the priesthood until after he graduated.
Father Eugene W. Grabner, a priest of the Diocese of Wichita for 58 years, died Friday, Aug. 25, at St. John’s Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. He was 84.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 29, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Neodesha. He was buried in Neodesha.
Father was born on June 25, 1933, in Neodesha, and studied for the priesthood at Conception Seminary, Conception, Missouri, and St. Thomas Theological Seminary in Denver, Colorado.
