TWO MAKE PROFESSIONS AS IHMS

FATHER ROTHER’S SISTER TO PARTICIPATE IN BEATIFICATION
Sister Marita Rother really didn’t get to know her brother, Servant of God Father Stanley Francis Rother, as a priest until she visited him in Guatemala in the 1970s.
She was at the Adorers of the Blood of Christ convent in Wichita when he left to study for the priesthood.
“He went to the seminary right after high school,” she said, adding that he didn’t tell his parents of his interest in the priesthood until after he graduated.
Sister Mary Lucia Stuhlsatz made her perpetual profession and solemn consecration as a Sister of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Saturday, June 24, at St. Mary Church in Aleppo.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Sister Mary Jane Frances Jackle made her first profession of vows Saturday, June 17, in Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel, located in the IHM Novitiate House of Formation near Colwich.
