SUPPORT FOR CATHOLIC SCHOOLS TAX CREDIT WILL HELP ‘LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD’

FATHER ROTHER’S SISTER TO PARTICIPATE IN BEATIFICATION
Sister Marita Rother really didn’t get to know her brother, Servant of God Father Stanley Francis Rother, as a priest until she visited him in Guatemala in the 1970s.
She was at the Adorers of the Blood of Christ convent in Wichita when he left to study for the priesthood.
“He went to the seminary right after high school,” she said, adding that he didn’t tell his parents of his interest in the priesthood until after he graduated.
Continue reading
Kansas, like more than two dozen states, has adopted an income tax credit for individuals and corporations that has the potential to level the playing field for schools with high concentrations of low income families.
The Kansas Legislature has allocated $10 million per year for tax credits to individuals or corporations that contribute to scholarship granting organizations, known as SGOs. Donors to an SGO will receive a 70 per cent tax credit toward their state income tax bill. For example, a contribution of $5,000, would reduce the donor’s state taxes by $3,500.
Continue reading