STEPSTONE, MENNONITE HOUSING RECEIVE AWARD

FATHER ROTHER’S SISTER TO PARTICIPATE IN BEATIFICATION

Sister Marita Rother really didn’t get to know her brother, Servant of God Father Stanley Francis Rother, as a priest until she visited him in Guatemala in the 1970s.

She was at the Adorers of the Blood of Christ convent in Wichita when he left to study for the priesthood.

“He went to the seminary right after high school,” she said, adding that he didn’t tell his parents of his interest in the priesthood until after he graduated.

