FATHER ROTHER’S SISTER TO PARTICIPATE IN BEATIFICATION

Sister Marita Rother really didn’t get to know her brother, Servant of God Father Stanley Francis Rother, as a priest until she visited him in Guatemala in the 1970s.
She was at the Adorers of the Blood of Christ convent in Wichita when he left to study for the priesthood.
“He went to the seminary right after high school,” she said, adding that he didn’t tell his parents of his interest in the priesthood until after he graduated.
Continue reading

2017 FAITH & FAMILY FESTIVAL: FAMILIES GROWING IN FAITH SATURDAY, OCT. 21

The diocesan Offices of Faith Formation and Marriage and Family Life invite you to the second annual Faith and Family Festival – a place where families grow in faith together. It will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Wichita.
Continue reading

  • Home from Rome
    Home from Rome Fr. Sawyer returns
  • Fully Alive
    Fully Alive with Fr. Kapaun
  • After Harvey
    After Harvey Relief for Texas

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up