CATHOLIC SCHOOLS ARE WORTH EVERY DIME

By Bob Voboril, Superintendent of Schools

Summer, more than any other time of the year, is when I hear screams of agony about the cost of Catholic schools. The fiscal year has ended. Expensive repairs are being made. Pastors already know the biggest expense for the next school year: salaries and high school support.

As the one with the financial responsibility for the three diocesan high schools, I share every groan that comes from the heart of a pastor.

Continue reading