CATHOLIC SCHOOLS ARE WORTH EVERY DIME

THIS YEAR’S STEWARDSHIP POSTER CHALLENGES US TO CHOOSE JESUS OR THE WORLD
This year’s stewardship poster challenges modern lifestyles.
The poster features a silhouetted Jesus, St. Peter, and a third figure, an anonymous person looking at a cell phone, that represents the person looking at the poster.
In front of a sunset scene that could have been taken at any lake in Kansas is the phrase: “Who are you following?”
Continue reading
By Bob Voboril, Superintendent of Schools
Summer, more than any other time of the year, is when I hear screams of agony about the cost of Catholic schools. The fiscal year has ended. Expensive repairs are being made. Pastors already know the biggest expense for the next school year: salaries and high school support.
As the one with the financial responsibility for the three diocesan high schools, I share every groan that comes from the heart of a pastor.
Continue reading