THIS YEAR’S STEWARDSHIP POSTER CHALLENGES US TO CHOOSE JESUS OR THE WORLD

This year’s stewardship poster challenges modern lifestyles.
The poster features a silhouetted Jesus, St. Peter, and a third figure, an anonymous person looking at a cell phone, that represents the person looking at the poster.
In front of a sunset scene that could have been taken at any lake in Kansas is the phrase: “Who are you following?”
Continue reading

BISHOP: DIOCESE COMMITTED TO THE PROTECTION OF CHILDREN AND YOUTH

What is a safe environment? It is a context in which every person’s dignity is protected, honored and valued. This is especially essential for children, youth and all those who are vulnerable and need the extra diligence of the church and her ministers, be they bishops, priests, deacons, or members of the laity.
Continue reading

  • Thousands attend
    Thousands attend Midwest Catholic Family Conference
  • Chastity, poverty, obedience
    Chastity, poverty, obedience IHM makes perpetual profession
  • Lend a hand
    Lend a hand Workers needed for Pope Francis Build

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up