BISHOP: DIOCESE COMMITTED TO THE PROTECTION OF CHILDREN AND YOUTH

THIS YEAR’S STEWARDSHIP POSTER CHALLENGES US TO CHOOSE JESUS OR THE WORLD
This year’s stewardship poster challenges modern lifestyles.
The poster features a silhouetted Jesus, St. Peter, and a third figure, an anonymous person looking at a cell phone, that represents the person looking at the poster.
In front of a sunset scene that could have been taken at any lake in Kansas is the phrase: “Who are you following?”
Continue reading
What is a safe environment? It is a context in which every person’s dignity is protected, honored and valued. This is especially essential for children, youth and all those who are vulnerable and need the extra diligence of the church and her ministers, be they bishops, priests, deacons, or members of the laity.
Continue reading