THIS YEAR’S STEWARDSHIP POSTER CHALLENGES US TO CHOOSE JESUS OR THE WORLD

This year’s stewardship poster challenges modern lifestyles.
The poster features a silhouetted Jesus, St. Peter, and a third figure, an anonymous person looking at a cell phone, that represents the person looking at the poster.
In front of a sunset scene that could have been taken at any lake in Kansas is the phrase: “Who are you following?”
Continue reading

$600,000 GRANT DESIGNED TO HELP ST. ANNE SCHOOL’S CHALLENGES

Like many other center city schools, Catholic and otherwise, St. Anne Catholic School in Wichita has some challenging demographics. Class sizes are large with 23 students per classroom.
Seventy-four percent of the children qualify for free- or reduced-priced hot lunches. Seventy-three percent come from homes where English is a second language. Recent academic achievement ranks below average.
Continue reading

  • Thousands attend
    Thousands attend Midwest Catholic Family Conference
  • Chastity, poverty, obedience
    Chastity, poverty, obedience IHM makes perpetual profession
  • Lend a hand
    Lend a hand Workers needed for Pope Francis Build

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up