$600,000 GRANT DESIGNED TO HELP ST. ANNE SCHOOL’S CHALLENGES

THIS YEAR’S STEWARDSHIP POSTER CHALLENGES US TO CHOOSE JESUS OR THE WORLD
This year’s stewardship poster challenges modern lifestyles.
The poster features a silhouetted Jesus, St. Peter, and a third figure, an anonymous person looking at a cell phone, that represents the person looking at the poster.
In front of a sunset scene that could have been taken at any lake in Kansas is the phrase: “Who are you following?”
Like many other center city schools, Catholic and otherwise, St. Anne Catholic School in Wichita has some challenging demographics. Class sizes are large with 23 students per classroom.
Seventy-four percent of the children qualify for free- or reduced-priced hot lunches. Seventy-three percent come from homes where English is a second language. Recent academic achievement ranks below average.
