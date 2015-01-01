THIS YEAR’S STEWARDSHIP POSTER CHALLENGES US TO CHOOSE JESUS OR THE WORLD

This year’s stewardship poster challenges modern lifestyles.
The poster features a silhouetted Jesus, St. Peter, and a third figure, an anonymous person looking at a cell phone, that represents the person looking at the poster.
In front of a sunset scene that could have been taken at any lake in Kansas is the phrase: “Who are you following?”
CATHOLIC CHARITIES PROGRAM ENDS SERVICE

The Mount, a diocesan “family enrichment complex,” that opened in 2015 at Mount St. Mary’s Convent in Wichita is now closed.
Shutting the doors on a venture is usually associated with a degree of mourning, but for Catholic Charities the recent closing of the transitional housing is a reason to celebrate: those in need were finding permanent housing.
