THIS YEAR’S STEWARDSHIP POSTER CHALLENGES US TO CHOOSE JESUS OR THE WORLD

This year’s stewardship poster challenges modern lifestyles.
The poster features a silhouetted Jesus, St. Peter, and a third figure, an anonymous person looking at a cell phone, that represents the person looking at the poster.
In front of a sunset scene that could have been taken at any lake in Kansas is the phrase: “Who are you following?”
Continue reading

COFFEE SHOP AT CATHOLIC STUDENT CENTER AT WSU READY TO SERVE MORE THAN CAFFEINE

The logo of the Credo Coffee Shop exhorts its patrons to “Brew Unto Others.” The logo, like the name Credo, which means “I believe,” is a method of evangelization adopted by the St. Paul University Parish, the Catholic student center at Wichita State University.
Continue reading

  • Thousands attend
    Thousands attend Midwest Catholic Family Conference
  • Chastity, poverty, obedience
    Chastity, poverty, obedience IHM makes perpetual profession
  • Lend a hand
    Lend a hand Workers needed for Pope Francis Build

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up