COFFEE SHOP AT CATHOLIC STUDENT CENTER AT WSU READY TO SERVE MORE THAN CAFFEINE

THIS YEAR’S STEWARDSHIP POSTER CHALLENGES US TO CHOOSE JESUS OR THE WORLD
This year’s stewardship poster challenges modern lifestyles.
The poster features a silhouetted Jesus, St. Peter, and a third figure, an anonymous person looking at a cell phone, that represents the person looking at the poster.
In front of a sunset scene that could have been taken at any lake in Kansas is the phrase: “Who are you following?”
The logo of the Credo Coffee Shop exhorts its patrons to “Brew Unto Others.” The logo, like the name Credo, which means “I believe,” is a method of evangelization adopted by the St. Paul University Parish, the Catholic student center at Wichita State University.
