THE DOORS ARE OPEN

The Diocese of Wichita's St. Joseph House of Formation will soon house seven seminarians
Bishop Carl A. Kemme won't have to travel a great distance to visit his neophyte seminarians when they begin studies later this month – he could walk to see them if he wished.
BISHOP KEMME TO HOST LISTENING SESSIONS TO PLAN FOR FUTURE OF THE DIOCESE OF WICHITA

Now it is our challenge to bring about a renewal of the faith here in our own diocese. I hope you will join me in making that happen.
To that end, I would like to begin by inviting you to participate in one of the listening sessions to be held over the next several months as a way for us to listen to the Holy Spirit speaking through the entire community of the faith.
