RED, BLUE MASSES PLANNED FOR AUGUST

The Diocese of Wichita's St. Joseph House of Formation will soon house seven seminarians
Bishop Carl A. Kemme won't have to travel a great distance to visit his neophyte seminarians when they begin studies later this month – he could walk to see them if he wished.
Continue reading
Two special Masses will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception next month.
A Blue Mass, for those involved in public safety, will be celebrated for the first time at the Cathedral at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The annual Red Mass, for those in the legal profession, will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
Continue reading