RED, BLUE MASSES PLANNED FOR AUGUST

Two special Masses will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception next month.

A Blue Mass, for those involved in public safety, will be celebrated for the first time at the Cathedral at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The annual Red Mass, for those in the legal profession, will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

