YOUNG ADULT PARTY HAS BECOME AN ANNUAL TRADITION

PONDERING THE FUTURE: HISTORIC CONVOCATION OF THE CHURCH IN THE UNITED STATES GATHERS IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA

Bishop Carl A. Kemme described the Joy of the Gospel in America Convocation in Orlando July 1-4 as an engaging, inspiring “and in many ways challenging experience for me as a relatively new bishop....

“The liturgies, keynotes and breakout sessions reminded me and our delegation from the Diocese of Wichita that the harvest is plenty, the community of faith is already rich in diversity and the needs are great. I found myself eminently proud to be Catholic, and a small part of this great enterprise founded by Christ himself.”

