YOUNG ADULT PARTY HAS BECOME AN ANNUAL TRADITION

PONDERING THE FUTURE: HISTORIC CONVOCATION OF THE CHURCH IN THE UNITED STATES GATHERS IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
Bishop Carl A. Kemme described the Joy of the Gospel in America Convocation in Orlando July 1-4 as an engaging, inspiring “and in many ways challenging experience for me as a relatively new bishop....
“The liturgies, keynotes and breakout sessions reminded me and our delegation from the Diocese of Wichita that the harvest is plenty, the community of faith is already rich in diversity and the needs are great. I found myself eminently proud to be Catholic, and a small part of this great enterprise founded by Christ himself.”
Friends of then-unordained Father Clay Kimbro gathered in 2010 for an end-of-summer softball game and birthday party. That was the first event in what is becoming a tradition.
The party has grown to become the annual Chaplain Kapaun Classic, drawing over 300 young adults from throughout the Midwest.
