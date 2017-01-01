MARIAN MANTLE GROUPS PRAY FOR THOSE WHO HAVE LEFT THE FAITH

PONDERING THE FUTURE: HISTORIC CONVOCATION OF THE CHURCH IN THE UNITED STATES GATHERS IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
Bishop Carl A. Kemme described the Joy of the Gospel in America Convocation in Orlando July 1-4 as an engaging, inspiring “and in many ways challenging experience for me as a relatively new bishop....
“The liturgies, keynotes and breakout sessions reminded me and our delegation from the Diocese of Wichita that the harvest is plenty, the community of faith is already rich in diversity and the needs are great. I found myself eminently proud to be Catholic, and a small part of this great enterprise founded by Christ himself.”
Continue reading
“Prayer warriors” who spend time on their knees petitioning God for the return of friends and family to the Catholic Church are inviting others to join them in their ministry.
The Marian Mantle Group was formed to bring peace to those concerned about their prodigal son, daughter, friend, and others who are no longer practicing the faith.
Continue reading