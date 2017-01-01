PONDERING THE FUTURE: HISTORIC CONVOCATION OF THE CHURCH IN THE UNITED STATES GATHERS IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA

Bishop Carl A. Kemme described the Joy of the Gospel in America Convocation in Orlando July 1-4 as an engaging, inspiring “and in many ways challenging experience for me as a relatively new bishop....
“The liturgies, keynotes and breakout sessions reminded me and our delegation from the Diocese of Wichita that the harvest is plenty, the community of faith is already rich in diversity and the needs are great. I found myself eminently proud to be Catholic, and a small part of this great enterprise founded by Christ himself.”
Continue reading

MARIAN MANTLE GROUPS PRAY FOR THOSE WHO HAVE LEFT THE FAITH

“Prayer warriors” who spend time on their knees petitioning God for the return of friends and family to the Catholic Church are inviting others to join them in their ministry.
The Marian Mantle Group was formed to bring peace to those concerned about their prodigal son, daughter, friend, and others who are no longer practicing the faith.
Continue reading

  • Feeding the hungry
    Feeding the hungry 15 years of The Lord's Diner
  • Providing shelter
    Providing shelter Pope Francis Build 2017
  • Saving $24,000
    Saving $24,000 Transplanting cushions

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up