YATES CENTER PARISHIONERS DEDICATE NEW PARISH CENTER

Bishop Carl A. Kemme blessed and dedicated a new parish hall Tuesday, June 20, at St. Joseph Parish in Yates Center.

Parish council vice president Mary Anne Sedlacek thanked everyone involved. “The parish council, under the direction of Father (John) Miller, was relentless in meeting all the deadlines, paperwork requirements, and meetings. It wasn’t easy at times. Diocesan requirements and paperwork, construction issues, difficult decisions, and sometimes even fear, kept everyone on their toes!”

