WOODEN STATUE OF SACRED HEART OF JESUS RESTORED

While waiting to pick up his son at St. Joseph School in Wichita, Clark Wiechman saw Mike McDaneld carrying a large wooden statue. A couple of thoughts came to mind: the statue is in bad shape, and his mother could restore it to its former glory.
SUMMER CATECHETICAL SUMMIT IN WICHITA AUG. 19, PARSONS AUG. 20

In between his jobs as acting dean and head of the department of theology at St. John Vianney Theological Seminary in Denver, his work as one of the founders of and teachers at the Augustine Institute in Denver, and his in-depth course about the Catechism of the Catholic Church for interested catechists, Dr. Sean Innerst is squeezing in a visit to the Diocese of Wichita Aug. 19-20 for the diocesan Summer Catechetical Summit.
