SUMMER CATECHETICAL SUMMIT IN WICHITA AUG. 19, PARSONS AUG. 20

In between his jobs as acting dean and head of the department of theology at St. John Vianney Theological Seminary in Denver, his work as one of the founders of and teachers at the Augustine Institute in Denver, and his in-depth course about the Catechism of the Catholic Church for interested catechists, Dr. Sean Innerst is squeezing in a visit to the Diocese of Wichita Aug. 19-20 for the diocesan Summer Catechetical Summit.

Continue reading