WOODEN STATUE OF SACRED HEART OF JESUS RESTORED

While waiting to pick up his son at St. Joseph School in Wichita, Clark Wiechman saw Mike McDaneld carrying a large wooden statue. A couple of thoughts came to mind: the statue is in bad shape, and his mother could restore it to its former glory.
DELEGATES TOLD TO OPEN THE CHURCH, EVANGELIZE

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNS) — Washington Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl urged participants at the “Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of The Gospel in America” to take a look at each other in the hotel ballroom and realize that they, as lay leaders in the church, are responsible for spreading the Gospel message and they shouldn’t waste the moment.
“This is not something new that we haven’t heard before,” he told the delegates in Orlando in a July 2 keynote address.
