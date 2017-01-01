BISHOP ASKS FOR PRAYERS FOR THE CONVOCATION

A historic moment will take place for the Catholic Church in the United States from July 1-4, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. The bishops of our country, along with chosen delegations from their respective dioceses, as well as representatives from various ministries in the United States, will gather for days of prayer, reflection and discussion about the most fundamental question of our day: How do we live the Gospel of Jesus Christ in this 21st century with a dynamism and vitality that evangelizes current and future generations? This historic moment is entitled, “Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America.”

I am very excited to participate in this historic moment for the church in our country....

