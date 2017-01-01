DELEGATION TO FLORIDA TO GATHER SEEDS FOR EVANGELIZATION

Bishop Carl A. Kemme has told various groups in the last few months that when he gives the keys of his office to his successor, he doesn’t want to hand over a diocese that he has simply maintained, Bishop Kemme wants the new bishop to inherit a diocese that is growing and thriving.

To begin building a foundation for Bishop Kemme’s vision, a group of representatives from the Diocese of Wichita, including Bishop Kemme, will be in Orlando, Florida, July 1-4 for a “Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America” sponsored by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Working Group on the Life and Dignity of the Human Person.

