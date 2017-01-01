GENOCIDE SURVIVOR IMMACULÈE ILIBAGIZA TO SPEAK JULY 14 AT BLESSED SACRAMENT

No need for ladders
A drone scared the pigeons roosting on the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Monday afternoon, June 5. The drone wasn’t meant to be a flying scarecrow, however; it was being used to inspect the main copper dome of the Cathedral, with its beautiful green patina. Two operators flew and took photos of the dome. The top of the cross is about 150 feet above the ground. (Advance photo)
Immaculèe Ilibagiza wants those who attend her retreat next month to come away with a profound thanks to God for everything they have.
Ilibagiza, a survivor of the 1994 Tutsi genocide in Rwanda, will lead a retreat July 14-15 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 124 N. Roosevelt, in Wichita.
