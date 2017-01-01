POPE FRANCIS BUILD 2017 BEGINS AUG. 12; NEEDS FINANCIAL AID AND GROUPS

No need for ladders
A drone scared the pigeons roosting on the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Monday afternoon, June 5. The drone wasn’t meant to be a flying scarecrow, however; it was being used to inspect the main copper dome of the Cathedral, with its beautiful green patina. Two operators flew and took photos of the dome. The top of the cross is about 150 feet above the ground. (Advance photo)
The Pope Francis Build is one way to fulfill the corporal work of mercy to shelter the “homeless.”
The Diocese of Wichita partners with Habitat for Humanity Wichita to help a deserving family buy a home at a minimal cost, said Bonnie Toombs.
