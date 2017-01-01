STAY CONNECTED NEEDS ABOUT 250 MORE GRADUATE NAMES TO REACH GOAL OF 750

No need for ladders
A drone scared the pigeons roosting on the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Monday afternoon, June 5. The drone wasn’t meant to be a flying scarecrow, however; it was being used to inspect the main copper dome of the Cathedral, with its beautiful green patina. Two operators flew and took photos of the dome. The top of the cross is about 150 feet above the ground. (Advance photo)
The diocesan Stay Connected program needs the help of the faithful to attain its goal by June 30 of signing up 750 graduating high school seniors through Newman Connection. The program is only 25 percent away from its goal.
Continue reading