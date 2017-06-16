PARISH NEWS, JUNE 16, 2017

No need for ladders
A drone scared the pigeons roosting on the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Monday afternoon, June 5. The drone wasn’t meant to be a flying scarecrow, however; it was being used to inspect the main copper dome of the Cathedral, with its beautiful green patina. Two operators flew and took photos of the dome. The top of the cross is about 150 feet above the ground. (Advance photo)
