PARISHES NEED HELP WITH PAROCHIAL VICARS

TWENTY ORDAINED FOR THE DIOCESE OF WICHITA
Bishop Carl A. Kemme looked at the 10 men sitting in front of him and said: “Your hour has come.”
He said it was time for them to take their place as priests of Jesus Christ, “to put your hand to the plow with Christ without ever looking back, to abandon the nets of previous plans that you had or others may have had for you and be fishers of men and women for Christ.”
Bishop Carl A. Kemme is the envy of most bishops – he just ordained 10 priests. The challenge for him is … he has 10 new priests.
Bishop Kemme said he had the great privilege last week of ordaining men to the priesthood who will teach, sanctify, and preach the good news of Jesus Christ to the faithful of the Diocese of Wichita.
“While they are a blessing beyond words,” he said, “these men have also presented me with the difficult, though enviable, responsibility of choosing their first assignments. Many of our parishes would benefit greatly from an additional priest, yet as is so often the case, those most in need are those least able to afford this added expense.”
