PARISHES NEED HELP WITH PAROCHIAL VICARS

Bishop Carl A. Kemme is the envy of most bishops – he just ordained 10 priests. The challenge for him is … he has 10 new priests.

Bishop Kemme said he had the great privilege last week of ordaining men to the priesthood who will teach, sanctify, and preach the good news of Jesus Christ to the faithful of the Diocese of Wichita.

“While they are a blessing beyond words,” he said, “these men have also presented me with the difficult, though enviable, responsibility of choosing their first assignments. Many of our parishes would benefit greatly from an additional priest, yet as is so often the case, those most in need are those least able to afford this added expense.”

Continue reading