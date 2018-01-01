PREPARATIONS FOR THE 2018 WORLD MEETING OF FAMILIES IN IRELAND NOW UNDERWAY

TWENTY ORDAINED FOR THE DIOCESE OF WICHITA

Bishop Carl A. Kemme looked at the 10 men sitting in front of him and said: “Your hour has come.”

He said it was time for them to take their place as priests of Jesus Christ, “to put your hand to the plow with Christ without ever looking back, to abandon the nets of previous plans that you had or others may have had for you and be fishers of men and women for Christ.”

