BLINDNESS DIDN’T STOP BAKER FROM KEEPING HIS OVENS FULL

TWENTY ORDAINED FOR THE DIOCESE OF WICHITA
Bishop Carl A. Kemme looked at the 10 men sitting in front of him and said: “Your hour has come.”
He said it was time for them to take their place as priests of Jesus Christ, “to put your hand to the plow with Christ without ever looking back, to abandon the nets of previous plans that you had or others may have had for you and be fishers of men and women for Christ.”
My uncles were Geno and Robert Giocometti. They were blinded by an inherited eye disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa. My uncle Rob found it hard to be around a lot of people, so he took care of the home they shared. Uncle Rob and Uncle Geno were very bright, and would help me and my brother John with our homework.
Uncle Geno was different. He enjoyed being with people and meeting new people. Uncle Geno began working for the Frontenac Bakery when he was 17 years old, in 1929. He wasn’t yet totally blind at that time. His sight was totally gone by the time World War II started.
