TWENTY ORDAINED FOR THE DIOCESE OF WICHITA

Bishop Carl A. Kemme looked at the 10 men sitting in front of him and said: “Your hour has come.”
He said it was time for them to take their place as priests of Jesus Christ, “to put your hand to the plow with Christ without ever looking back, to abandon the nets of previous plans that you had or others may have had for you and be fishers of men and women for Christ.”
FORTNIGHT FOR FREEDOM JUNE 21-JULY 4

The annual Fortnight for Freedom will be held from June 21 – the vigil of the Feasts of St. John Fisher and St. Thomas More – to July 4, Independence Day, this year.
The event is celebrated by dioceses around the country to highlight the importance of religious freedom. This year’s theme is “Freedom for Mission.”
Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

