GRIEF SUPPORT GROUPS HELP THOSE IN NEED

TWENTY ORDAINED FOR THE DIOCESE OF WICHITA
Bishop Carl A. Kemme looked at the 10 men sitting in front of him and said: “Your hour has come.”
He said it was time for them to take their place as priests of Jesus Christ, “to put your hand to the plow with Christ without ever looking back, to abandon the nets of previous plans that you had or others may have had for you and be fishers of men and women for Christ.”
After my husband died I knew I was broken and my family was broken, too. My heart was filled with pain and my emotions inside were like a tightly twisted ball of rubber bands.
My husband was 46 years old, he was my high school sweetheart, and we had been together 32 years. He was the protector and provider for our family. I was filled with sadness....
Then I went to a grief support group at the Spiritual Life Center.
