BISHOP KEMME EXPLAINS PRIEST ASSIGNMENTS

Bishop Carl A. Kemme will ordain 10 men to the priesthood and 10 to the transitional diaconate in the next two weeks. It is one of the largest classes of ordinandi in decades for the Diocese of Wichita.
Ten seminarians will be ordained to the transitional diaconate at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Church of the Magdalen in Wichita. The venue was changed to Magdalen from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception because of the number to be ordained and its larger capacity.
The ordination to the priesthood of the 10 deacons will take place at 10 a.m. the next week, Saturday, May 27.
Continue reading
Greetings of Easter peace and new life! In this edition of the Catholic Advance, you will find the list of priests who will be receiving new assignments from me this summer, excluding the assignments of the ten men to be ordained on May 27. Those assignments will be published in the June 2 edition. I write this brief pastoral letter to a diocese in a time of transition.
Over the past four weeks, I have been in numerous conversations with a number of priests about welcoming a new assignment.
Continue reading