THE BLESSED VIRGIN APPEARS TO THE THREE

Bishop Carl A. Kemme will ordain 10 men to the priesthood and 10 to the transitional diaconate in the next two weeks. It is one of the largest classes of ordinandi in decades for the Diocese of Wichita.
Ten seminarians will be ordained to the transitional diaconate at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Church of the Magdalen in Wichita. The venue was changed to Magdalen from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception because of the number to be ordained and its larger capacity.
The ordination to the priesthood of the 10 deacons will take place at 10 a.m. the next week, Saturday, May 27.
On the beautiful spring morning of May 13, 1917, the three Fatima children – Jacinta, Francisco and Lucia, ages 7, 9 and 10 – were shepherding their sheep on Lucia’s parents’ property, the Cova de Iria, near the Portuguese village of Fatima. The children saw a flash of what they thought was lightning.
Lucia thought it would be best if they were to go home to avoid the thunderstorm. They began to head home, climbing down a rocky slope, when more “lightning flashes” appeared in front of them. As they hurried the sheep along, they realized the “flashes” were not lightning.
