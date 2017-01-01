WE LEARN ABOUT OURSELVES WHEN WE HELP PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

THIRTY YEARS OF ‘TOTALLY YOURS’
When seminarian Bernie Gorges was asked in 1987 to lead a week-long summer catechetical program at St. Michael Parish in Girard, only God knew how it would impact the Diocese of Wichita over the next three decades.
“Little did I know that a week in Girard would launch an apostolate for me that would last for 30 years,” he said.
Julie is a lady with a beautiful smile and a teaching spirit. She has been teaching her family, her teachers, and her caregivers what we need to know to assist her in this world – since her dad, Stan, and I misplaced the “parenting Julie manual” that they must have given us (not) at the hospital when she was born.
She was born with cerebral palsy and microcephaly which caused intellectual delays. Her care includes total assistance with all her activities of daily living: feeding, dressing, personal care, and learning.
