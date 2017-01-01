THIRTY YEARS OF ‘TOTALLY YOURS’

When seminarian Bernie Gorges was asked in 1987 to lead a week-long summer catechetical program at St. Michael Parish in Girard, only God knew how it would impact the Diocese of Wichita over the next three decades.
“Little did I know that a week in Girard would launch an apostolate for me that would last for 30 years,” he said.
LEARNING FROM THE MONKS

As a Boy Scout I learned the motto, “Be Prepared.” But at the monastery I never felt prepared. A diocesan priest prays the Liturgy of the Hours five times a day like a monk, but generally it is between apostolic work, such as confessions, celebrating the Mass, visiting the sick, or taking a nap. (Opps, did I let that slip out?)
  • Arts and athletics
    Arts and athletics
  • Be SENT
    Be SENT
  • New, new, new
    New, new, new

Recent News

