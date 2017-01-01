CATHOLIC LEADERS: PAPAL TRIP WAS BLESSING FOR CHRISTIAN AND FOR MUSLIM EGYPTIANS

THIRTY YEARS OF ‘TOTALLY YOURS’
When seminarian Bernie Gorges was asked in 1987 to lead a week-long summer catechetical program at St. Michael Parish in Girard, only God knew how it would impact the Diocese of Wichita over the next three decades.
“Little did I know that a week in Girard would launch an apostolate for me that would last for 30 years,” he said.
AMMAN, Jordan (CNS) — Pope Francis’ historic, 72-hour visit to Cairo has left a profound mark on Egyptians, Catholic leaders said, as they anticipate increased ties with fellow Orthodox Christians and Muslims.
