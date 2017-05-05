PARISH NEWS, MAY 5, 2017

THIRTY YEARS OF ‘TOTALLY YOURS’

When seminarian Bernie Gorges was asked in 1987 to lead a week-long summer catechetical program at St. Michael Parish in Girard, only God knew how it would impact the Diocese of Wichita over the next three decades.

“Little did I know that a week in Girard would launch an apostolate for me that would last for 30 years,” he said.

