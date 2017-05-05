THIRTY YEARS OF ‘TOTALLY YOURS’

When seminarian Bernie Gorges was asked in 1987 to lead a week-long summer catechetical program at St. Michael Parish in Girard, only God knew how it would impact the Diocese of Wichita over the next three decades.
“Little did I know that a week in Girard would launch an apostolate for me that would last for 30 years,” he said.
Continue reading

YOUTH AND SCHOOL NEWS, MAY 5, 2017

Lead, learn and proclaim with Bob Voboril.

  • Arts and athletics
    Arts and athletics Construction at Holy Spirit
  • Be SENT
    Be SENT Go evangelize
  • New, new, new
    New, new, new Resurrection changes everything

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up