BISHOP EXPLAINS BACKGROUND OF ST. JOSEPH HOUSE OF FORMATION

DIOCESE OPENS DOORS TO A SEMINARIAN FORMATION PROGRAM
Diocesan seminarians will soon be in a closer relationship with their bishop in the first two years of their formation.
Starting in the fall, men who are beginning their college study in preparation for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy will become members of the St. Joseph House of Formation, will reside in the former rectory at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, and study at Newman University in Wichita.
Continue reading
It is also great honor to use this Easter season to make an important announcement to the diocese. As we all know and appreciate, we are extraordinarily blessed with an exceptional number of young men who have or are discerning a vocation to the priesthood in our diocese. We joyfully welcome these men each year to journey with us in a process of formation in a seminary to which we decide to send them. These years extend from the years of college through graduate seminary.
Continue reading