DIOCESE OPENS DOORS TO A SEMINARIAN FORMATION PROGRAM

Diocesan seminarians will soon be in a closer relationship with their bishop in the first two years of their formation.
Starting in the fall, men who are beginning their college study in preparation for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy will become members of the St. Joseph House of Formation, will reside in the former rectory at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, and study at Newman University in Wichita.
SHARE JESUS IN YOUR WORLD, BISHOP KEMME SAYS AT CHRISM MASS

Pope Francis, in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium, the Joy of the Gospel, teaches that disciples of Jesus are called to be missionaries, Bishop Kemme said, to go out to the peripheries of human society and provide people an encounter with Jesus Christ “whose love for humanity on the cross changed the destiny of human history forever.”
