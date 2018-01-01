DUBLIN TO HOST WORLD MEETING OF FAMILIES IN ’18

DIOCESE OPENS DOORS TO A SEMINARIAN FORMATION PROGRAM
Diocesan seminarians will soon be in a closer relationship with their bishop in the first two years of their formation.
Starting in the fall, men who are beginning their college study in preparation for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy will become members of the St. Joseph House of Formation, will reside in the former rectory at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, and study at Newman University in Wichita.
Pope Francis is inviting families from throughout the world to the World Meeting of Families in August of 2018. In a letter dated March 30, the Pope announced the theme for the event is “The Gospel of the Family: Joy for the World.”
