SENT INSTITUTE BEGINS MAY 8

DIOCESE OPENS DOORS TO A SEMINARIAN FORMATION PROGRAM

Diocesan seminarians will soon be in a closer relationship with their bishop in the first two years of their formation.

Starting in the fall, men who are beginning their college study in preparation for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy will become members of the St. Joseph House of Formation, will reside in the former rectory at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, and study at Newman University in Wichita.

