SENT INSTITUTE BEGINS MAY 8

DIOCESE OPENS DOORS TO A SEMINARIAN FORMATION PROGRAM
Diocesan seminarians will soon be in a closer relationship with their bishop in the first two years of their formation.
Starting in the fall, men who are beginning their college study in preparation for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy will become members of the St. Joseph House of Formation, will reside in the former rectory at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, and study at Newman University in Wichita.
The Diocese of Wichita is sponsoring a 10-week SENT Institute for Evangelization beginning Monday, May 8.
The institute is a process of formation for all baptized adults and is designed to equip and encourage them to share Jesus Christ with their family, friends, acquaintances – with anyone.
