DIOCESE OPENS DOORS TO A SEMINARIAN FORMATION PROGRAM

Diocesan seminarians will soon be in a closer relationship with their bishop in the first two years of their formation.
Starting in the fall, men who are beginning their college study in preparation for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy will become members of the St. Joseph House of Formation, will reside in the former rectory at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, and study at Newman University in Wichita.
DAUGHTERS OF ISABELLA MEET IN GARDEN CITY

They’ve been around for 120 years, and yet they may be the best kept secret in Kansas.
Perhaps it’s because they don’t have officially designated meeting halls. Or because they don’t don ceremonial garb at church functions. Or perhaps they just don’t get the press that their male counterparts in the Knights of Columbus have.
  • New, new, new
    New, new, new Resurrection changes everything
  • One
    One Marriage and stewardship
  • Renewed in Newton
    Renewed in Newton Renovations to be blessed

