DAUGHTERS OF ISABELLA MEET IN GARDEN CITY

DIOCESE OPENS DOORS TO A SEMINARIAN FORMATION PROGRAM
Diocesan seminarians will soon be in a closer relationship with their bishop in the first two years of their formation.
Starting in the fall, men who are beginning their college study in preparation for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy will become members of the St. Joseph House of Formation, will reside in the former rectory at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, and study at Newman University in Wichita.
They’ve been around for 120 years, and yet they may be the best kept secret in Kansas.
Perhaps it’s because they don’t have officially designated meeting halls. Or because they don’t don ceremonial garb at church functions. Or perhaps they just don’t get the press that their male counterparts in the Knights of Columbus have.
