DIOCESE OPENS DOORS TO A SEMINARIAN FORMATION PROGRAM

Diocesan seminarians will soon be in a closer relationship with their bishop in the first two years of their formation.
Starting in the fall, men who are beginning their college study in preparation for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy will become members of the St. Joseph House of Formation, will reside in the former rectory at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, and study at Newman University in Wichita.
Continue reading

NEWTON SCHOOL STUDENTS DECLARE ‘WAR’ TO HELP FELLOW STUDENTS

The sixth, seventh, and eighth graders at St. Mary Catholic School in Newton declared war on each other last month – to benefit their brothers and sisters in Catholic schools.
Middle school students declared a penny war as a way to increase their giving to the Walk in Sister’s Shoes event that supports the St. Katharine Drexel Catholic School Fund. The fund assists parishes that struggle financially to carry out the mission of Catholic education in a parish school.
Continue reading

  • New, new, new
    New, new, new Resurrection changes everything
  • One
    One Marriage and stewardship
  • Renewed in Newton
    Renewed in Newton Renovations to be blessed

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up