NEWTON SCHOOL STUDENTS DECLARE ‘WAR’ TO HELP FELLOW STUDENTS

DIOCESE OPENS DOORS TO A SEMINARIAN FORMATION PROGRAM
Diocesan seminarians will soon be in a closer relationship with their bishop in the first two years of their formation.
Starting in the fall, men who are beginning their college study in preparation for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy will become members of the St. Joseph House of Formation, will reside in the former rectory at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, and study at Newman University in Wichita.
The sixth, seventh, and eighth graders at St. Mary Catholic School in Newton declared war on each other last month – to benefit their brothers and sisters in Catholic schools.
Middle school students declared a penny war as a way to increase their giving to the Walk in Sister’s Shoes event that supports the St. Katharine Drexel Catholic School Fund. The fund assists parishes that struggle financially to carry out the mission of Catholic education in a parish school.
