BE WARY OF FERTILITY AWARENESS APPS

DIOCESE OPENS DOORS TO A SEMINARIAN FORMATION PROGRAM
Diocesan seminarians will soon be in a closer relationship with their bishop in the first two years of their formation.
Starting in the fall, men who are beginning their college study in preparation for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy will become members of the St. Joseph House of Formation, will reside in the former rectory at St. Joseph Parish in Wichita, and study at Newman University in Wichita.
Recently, another headline boasted that the latest app to chart a woman’s fertility “just made practicing NFP a whole lot easier.” Knowing the rudimentary aspects of sales, that may catch anyone’s eye who may be attempting to navigate the aspects of fertility through a method of Natural Family Planning. Although the technology of a fertility app may offer some conveniences, I would offer several points to consider before choosing to jump into charting your cycles with an app.
