FR. O’HARE REMEMBERED FOR HIS WORDS AND FOR HIS WIT

THE NUMBERS ADD UP FOR SCHOOLS
The term investment is overused in this consumer-driven economy, but the Catholic School Office can prove the value of an investment in a Catholic school education with hard numbers. “I think it’s obvious from this data that Catholic schools have a huge impact on the growth of our parishes in terms of the number of students going to the seminary, the percent who attend Mass, and the likelihood that they will still be a Catholic when they’re 30,” said Dr. Jamie Finkeldei, associate superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Wichita. “The value of a Catholic education is really beyond measure for the future of the Catholic Church in the diocese,” he said.
Father O’Hare, who died March 12 at the age of 93, was a son of Ireland and one of the many priests who traveled to Kansas in the 1950s to serve the church. He was a priest of the Diocese of Wichita for 62 years.
The Most Rev. James Conley, bishop of the Diocese of Lincoln, Nebraska, and a close friend of Father O’Hare, was the homilist for the Mass, which was also celebrated by Bishop Carl A. Kemme and many diocesan priests.
