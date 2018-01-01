THE NUMBERS ADD UP FOR SCHOOLS

The term investment is overused in this consumer-driven economy, but the Catholic School Office can prove the value of an investment in a Catholic school education with hard numbers. “I think it’s obvious from this data that Catholic schools have a huge impact on the growth of our parishes in terms of the number of students going to the seminary, the percent who attend Mass, and the likelihood that they will still be a Catholic when they’re 30,” said Dr. Jamie Finkeldei, associate superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Wichita. “The value of a Catholic education is really beyond measure for the future of the Catholic Church in the diocese,” he said.
More

BISHOP KEMME TO LEAD TRIP TO SOUTH AMERICA

Bishop Carl A. Kemme will lead a trip to South America Jan. 29-Feb. 8, 2018.
The trip, “a walk in the footsteps of Pope Francis,” will include stops in Lima and Machu Picchu, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.
More

  • Renewed in Newton
    Renewed in Newton Renovations to be blessed
  • 414 more
    414 more New Catholics on Holy Saturday
  • On the street
    On the street Have certificate, will evangelize

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up