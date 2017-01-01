FATHER O’HARE DIES MARCH 12 AT 93

THE LIGHT OF CHRIST
MaryJo Hunninghake hands Katie Wise, a second grader, a candle after she received her First Reconciliation Thursday, March 2, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Wichita. Hunninghake is a second grade teacher. Fifty children made their first confession during a special service led by pastor Father John Jirak. (Advance photo)
Father Donal J. O’Hare, a priest of the Diocese of Wichita for 62 years, died Sunday, March 12 at age 93.
More
In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.