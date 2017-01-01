STEWARDSHIP: AN OCCASION OF GRACE

THE LIGHT OF CHRIST
MaryJo Hunninghake hands Katie Wise, a second grader, a candle after she received her First Reconciliation Thursday, March 2, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Wichita. Hunninghake is a second grade teacher. Fifty children made their first confession during a special service led by pastor Father John Jirak. (Advance photo)
My brother-in-law, Philip Weber, recently shared an article with me entitled “Honoring Near Occasions of Grace.” I had never heard that phrase before. I’ve heard of “avoiding near occasions of sin,” but not “honoring near occasions of grace.” The article was about the spiritual aspect of the ministry of stewardship and honoring those “near occasions of grace.”
