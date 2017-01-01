THE LIGHT OF CHRIST

MaryJo Hunninghake hands Katie Wise, a second grader, a candle after she received her First Reconciliation Thursday, March 2, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Wichita. Hunninghake is a second grade teacher. Fifty children made their first confession during a special service led by pastor Father John Jirak. (Advance photo)

LIFE RUN MAY 6 AT COUNTY PARK

The 4th Annual Life Run will take place Saturday, May 6, at Sedgwick County Park in Wichita. The event is held to raise awareness of the gift of life and to celebrate all life.
