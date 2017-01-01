TEACH YOUTH BY LOOKING TO THE FATIMA CHILDREN

THE LIGHT OF CHRIST
MaryJo Hunninghake hands Katie Wise, a second grader, a candle after she received her First Reconciliation Thursday, March 2, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Wichita. Hunninghake is a second grade teacher. Fifty children made their first confession during a special service led by pastor Father John Jirak. (Advance photo)
Three children dancing, playing games, and laughing typified the three Fatima children, who herded sheep every day together. Their strongly Catholic parents said the rosary as a family, but these children, urged by their mothers, also said another rosary on their breaks.
These children from the Marto and Santos households happened to be from Portugal, a country known to love Mary.
More