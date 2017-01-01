ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI PARISHIONER WRITES TIMELY BOOK ABOUT FATIMA

THE LIGHT OF CHRIST
MaryJo Hunninghake hands Katie Wise, a second grader, a candle after she received her First Reconciliation Thursday, March 2, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Wichita. Hunninghake is a second grade teacher. Fifty children made their first confession during a special service led by pastor Father John Jirak. (Advance photo)
Jean Heimann’s third book will be released May 13 – a perfect date for the book. “Fatima the Apparition that Changed the World” will be released on the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Fatima apparitions.
