KANSAS BISHOPS ISSUE JOINT STATEMENT REGARDING REFUGEES AND IMMIGRATION

In recent years our nation has experienced painful acts of violence and terrorism. Following the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, it has become clear that there are those outside as well as inside our borders who wish to harm us. Indeed, the majority of terrorist acts perpetrated in the United States have been home-grown. This recent history clearly reveals a pressing need to protect our citizens.

It is an important responsibility of our president and government leaders to protect the safety of the American people. It is reasonable for the new administration to conduct a review of the current refugee vetting procedures, especially from nations where domestic unrest and instability make it difficult to conduct reliable background checks. However, our response to past and present evils must also strive to be consistent with our deeply cherished American values of welcoming refugees and immigrants that is part of the very fabric of our history and national identity.

More